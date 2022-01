BUMGARNER, GEORGIA

BUMGARNER (Terry), Georgia Bline



Georgia (Terry) Bline Bumgarner 88, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD &



VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday,



January 8, 2022, in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.