BUNGER, Sandra K.



Sandra K. Bunger, age 83 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was born on September 22, 1938, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Robert and



Catherine (nee Caudill) Couch.



Sandra was married to Gene Bunger and he preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by two children Randy (Denise) Bunger and Rhonda (Donald) Brown; three grandchildren Jonathan Brown, Allison Bunger, and Laurie Bunger; two sisters Glenna (the late Donald Gene) Smith, and Karen (Stan) Lawrence. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two siblings Louise Keller and Bill Couch. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Paul Schultz officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's name to Faith Lutheran Church, 8265 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, 45231 or www.faithcinci.org.

