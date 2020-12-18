X

BUNN, Lenoir

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BUNN, Lenoir Gilliam

87, died on December 12, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She was also a long time resident of Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her

parents; Charles and Marjorie Gilliam and her brother, Charles Ross Gilliam Jr. She is survived by Barbara Bunn

Phillips, daughter, Beryl Bunn, daughter, Brian and Sharon Bunn, son and daughter-in-law, Michael Bunn, grandson and Alissa Bunn Gormley, granddaughter and her husband, Alex. A memorial service is being planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice or The American Heart Association in Lenoir's honor. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.