BURBAGE,



Charlotte Laquitta



Charlotte wanted to let you know her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of



offer you cannot refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. Her new role takes her to a beautiful place where she will be socializing, dancing, and celebrating. Music, laughter, and love are forever guaranteed. She is looking forward to rejoicing with family and friends. She left



detailed instructions for her children and friends to continue on to celebrate her life here.



Charlotte was a beautiful person inside and out. She was loving, giving, and caring. She was honest, strong-willed, and very trusting to others. She was funny when not even trying to be. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be forever in our hearts.



Charlotte age 73, of Mt. Healthy, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Charlotte was born on October 2, 1947, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Harold Smith and Ruth Marie (Mitchell) Humfleet. In addition to her parents, she was



preceded in death by her husband Melvin C. Burbage; her son Jeffrey D. Schooley; her sisters Barbara Humfleet, Thresha Humfleet, and one brother Harold K. Humfleet.



Charlotte is survived by her companion Gary Sexton; son Michael (Sheila) Schooley; daughters Tonya (Joey) Rader, and Angela Schooley (Shayne Skinner); grandkids Michael Schooley, Chastity Schooley, Justin Nipper (Letta Robertson), Jessica Rader, Joey Rader II, Chloe Bearden, Jeffrey Schooley, and Phoenix Wright; niece Felicia Humfleet; great-grandkids Audrey Schooley, Brayden Fent, and Octavius Nipper.



Charlotte's Celebration of Life will be held at The Benison, 100 South Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, on May 29, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

