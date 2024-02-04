BURG, Thomas William



December 17,1949-January 23, 2024



Rotonda West, Florida -- Thomas (Tom) Burg passed away at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Florida Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Pat Burg). He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 17, 1949 and was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Joanna Burg, his siblings Carole Noe, Mike Burg and Marilyn Wilson and his very special Uncle Don Burg.



Tom graduated from Taft High School in 1968 and attended Capital University in Columbus.



Having moved to Florida in 2017, Tom enjoyed golfing, entertaining friends with Pat and spending time with his two special buddies, Tucker and Teagen. Englewood Community Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 941-280-3296.



