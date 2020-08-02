BURGERT, Charles Anderson Born February 11, 1928, in Goes Station, Ohio, to Jesse and Mary (Kerns) Burgert. He is survived by his brother, Robert Burgert, of Oregon and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Ann Karsten and Marikay Brock; brothers, Don E. and Larry Burgert. Charles was a veteran who served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he lived in California for many years retiring from Pacific Bell and operating his own marina electronics store. He moved back to his Ohio home after retiring in 1992 to be with family. Charles loved flying with his brothers and was an accomplished artist whose paintings won many awards throughout the Ohio area. He spent many hours in his beloved Tree House Art Studio recreating scenic Ohio landscapes and wildlife. Burial took place at Rose Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



