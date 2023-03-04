X
BURGESS, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURGESS, John Nathan "Jack"

John Nathan Burgess, "Jack", passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice, in Gainesville, FL, surrounded by his family, on February 27, 2023. He is survived by his siblings, Frank and Ruth Burgess of Sarasota, FL, and Agnes and Dan Lenckos of Pittsburg, PA, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Jack was an army veteran, he spent his childhood and youth in Dayton, OH, where he graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1957. Jack spent many years as a young man traveling around the world. A funeral will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio this summer.

