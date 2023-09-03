Burkley, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Burkley, John K. "Jack"

age 67, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd. Family will greet friends following the service until 2:30pm. Final resting place David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, Ohio 45458 website: sicsa.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Plaspohl, Karen
2
Andrews, Carol
3
Dreisbach, Ruth
4
Grunwald, Dolores
5
Huffman, James
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top