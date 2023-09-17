Burks, Ronnie Wayne



Ronnie Wayne Burks, age 67, of Dayton passed away on September 7, 2023. He was born in Xenia, Ohio on November 1, 1955 to Dallas and the late Arzola Burks. Ronnie is survived by his children, Joshua (Stephanie) Burks, Taylor (Maddie) Burks; grandchildren, Joshua (Bailey) James Wayne Burks Jr., Hailey Wilson, Averi Burks, Gavin Burks; great-grandson, Tucker Burks; siblings, Myra (Michael) Ball, Nancy (Dennis) Smith, Barry (Diane) Burks; as well as many other family and friends. Ronnie was employed at All Around Roofing. He enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and spending time with his family making hardy meals. Ronnie had a big heart and was willing to help anyone. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Ronnie will be missed and forever loved by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



