Burlew, LaVelle



Lindenwald - LaVelle Burlew. passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the age of 92. LaVelle was the loving wife of 65 years of the late Frederick Burlew; beloved mother of Stephanie (Kent) Hoes, Steve (Diana) Burlew and Tim (Sue) Burlew; cherished grandmother of Heather Hayes, Matt Leugers, Katie Burlew, Megan Burlew and Jake Burlew; adored great-grandmother of Jackson and Avery Hayes, Brogan, Jace and Stella Leugers, and Monroe Burlew; aunt of Fran Collins.



Visitation will take place at Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Hamilton, 3950 Pleasant Ave., on Friday, September 15th from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will take place following services at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Hamilton or Redeemer Church, 3431 Hamilton Middletown Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences may be expressed at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes - Hamilton

3950 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral