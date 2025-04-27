Burmann, Sue Ellen



July 5, 1943 - October 29, 2024



With profound love and deep sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of Sue Ellen Burmann on October 29, 2024, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 81.



Born on July 5, 1943, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Nelle Elizabeth Howell and James Edwin Watson, Sue-fondly known as Susie-grew up on a farm in Marion, Indiana, where she developed the compassion, curiosity, and work ethic that defined her life. She was a 4-H standout, earning dozens of awards, and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class-also serving as the prom queen. She later earned both her B.S. and M.A. degrees from Ball State University, where she met the love of her life, Richard "Richie" Burmann.



Susie's professional life was dedicated to education and service. She began as a counselor on the Dean of Women's Staff at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, and later served as a business instructor at Sinclair Community College and a learning disabilities tutor in Dayton, Ohio. She also spent many cherished summers working at Camp Dudley in Westport, New York, in a variety of roles that reflected her versatility and dedication.



In 1979, Susie and Richie embarked on a dream project-restoring a 19th-century Federal-style home in Eaton, Ohio. Their labor of love, which saved the historic home from demolition, was featured in Early American Life and Country Living, including the 1986 Country Living Christmas Edition. With humor, grit, and endless layers of insulation, they transformed the house into a living testament to their shared passion for history, design, and antique preservation.



Susie retired from teaching in 1981 to dedicate herself full-time to the restoration. Her eye for beauty and sense of purpose turned the home into a community treasure. She and Richie later settled in New London, New Hampshire, where they formed new friendships and continued their life surrounded by beauty, dogs, and a spirit of hospitality.



A lifelong animal lover, Susie rescued abandoned dogs, trained search-and-rescue canines in New Hampshire, and volunteered with the New London Fire Department. She was an active member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization supporting women's education. For several years Susie and Richie lived in the beautiful town of Roxbury, CT. They were very active supporting a multitude of the town's many wonderful events. They especially loved all the staff and residents at the Roxbury Senior Center-helping organize and conduct many enjoyable activities throughout the year. Her many hobbies -gardening, entertaining, cooking, quilting, rug hooking, and decorating-reflected her generous spirit and passion for bringing joy to others.



Above all, Susie will be remembered for her warmth, humor, resilience, and the deep, unwavering love she offered to family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband Richie; sister-in-law Carole Stichweh and her husband Roland; sister-in-law Lori Watson; nieces Jenny, Lisa, and Kathy and their families; and a wide circle of friends across the country. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, James Watson.



A memorial service celebrating Susie's extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 294 Main Street South, Woodbury, CT.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to an animal rescue organization or educational charity of your choice-causes close to Susie's heart.



