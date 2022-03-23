dayton-daily-news logo
BURNETT, Frances

BURNETT, Frances M.

Age 92 passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born on March 13, 1930, in

Kansas City, MO. She was member of Forest Chapel Methodist Church. Frances was also a bowling enthusiast who played in many leagues throughout her life. She is survived by two children Robert (the late Kim) Burnett and Lynne (Nick)

Cherolis; five grandchildren

Justin (Angie) Pleiman, Jackie Toennisson, Lee Cherolis, Jason (Emmy) Burnett, and Andy Cherolis; eleven great-grandchildren Madison, Gage, Dillon, Devon, Emma, Hope, Hailey, Gavin, Alex, Caleb, and Levi. She was preceded in death by her mother Hazel Huletz and her sister Merle Jorgenson. Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 1:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM with Pastor Wendall Coning officiating. Burial will

follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

