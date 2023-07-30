X

Burnett, Maryam

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Burnett, Maryam

age 84 formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Delaware, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 8:30 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023. Service to follow 9:00 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

