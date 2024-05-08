Burney, Virginia

Burney (Hays), Virginia Ann "Ginny"



Virginia "Ginny" Ann Hays Burney, 74, of Fishers, IN passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. She was born November 10th, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, to Molly Ann Cockerill and Vernon C. Hays, both deceased. She is survived by her brothers John Cockerill Hays (Marlene) and Clayton Mark Hays (Denise), of Springfield, Ohio; her husband, Bryan Thomas Burney of McCordsville, IN, and their 3 children; Thomas Edward Burney (Lindsay) of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; Matthew Scott Burney (Barbara) of Oakridge, Oregon; and Amanda Jane Ross (John) of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Molly Jane Ross, Marina Leigh Burney, Emma Mabel Ross, Rowan Hays Burney, and Katherine Ann Ross.







Ginny's true calling was in the field of education, working with thousands of teachers to enhance the education of gifted students for generations to come. She absolutely cherished her family and friends and enjoyed singing in the church choir and traveling abroad. She was the classiest short woman with an attitude she had a twinkle in her eye, a lively spirit with a touch of whimsy, and a deep, gentle kindness. She will be sorely missed. Services will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis on May 16th with calling from 12-2 pm and service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indiana Association for the Gifted Ginny Burney Scholar Program (www.iag-online.org/Donate) or to Sycamore School (www.sycamoreschool.org) marked for financial aid.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com