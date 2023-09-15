Burns, Dennis "Buck"



Dennis "Buck" Burns age 71 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday September 13, 2023. He was born on January 28, 1952 in Hamilton, the son of the late Dennis and Ruth (nee Owens) Burns. On October 24, 1970 he married the love of his life Rhonda Owens. Buck worked as a crane operator for many years. He loved his family, fishing, and playing guitar. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Buck is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years Rhonda Burns; one son Kevin (Candy) Burns; two grandchildren Tyler Burns and Abby (fiancé D'Aryon Yelton) Burns. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Buck was also preceded in death by three siblings Brenda Miller, Jack Burns, and Diane Sositko. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 20, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral home at 12:00PM with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



