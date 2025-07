Burns, Glenna J.



age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Family will greet friends Saturday, July 12 from 10:00am-11:00am at Bethel Christian Assembly of God, 860 Grange Hall Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45430, with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am at the church. Private graveside services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



