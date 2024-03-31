Burns, Johnnie Mae



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Survivors include (3) sisters, Peggy Allen, Joanne Brown and Doris Black of Stone Mountain, GA and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton. Walk through visitation will be held at 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com, virtual streaming link available.



