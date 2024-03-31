Burns, Johnnie

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Burns, Johnnie Mae

Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Survivors include (3) sisters, Peggy Allen, Joanne Brown and Doris Black of Stone Mountain, GA and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton. Walk through visitation will be held at 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com, virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Brown, Ralph
4
Busby, Arthur
5
Axiotes, Eleanor
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top