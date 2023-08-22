Burns, Mark D



Mark D. Burns, 65, transitioned from his earthly body on August 16, 2023. An alumni of Jefferson Sr. High School class of '77, Mark was born, raised and called Dayton his home until his passing. Mark was the son of the former Jefferson Township police chief Hubert Melvin & Doris White Burns, both of whom preceded him in death. Services will be held August 24, 2023, with viewing starting at 10a-11a with services immediately following at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be forwarded to one's favorite charity in his name.



