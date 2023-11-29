Burns, Mary A.

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Burns, Ms. Mary A.

age 92, passed away Friday, November 21, 2023. Mary was a Dayton public school teacher for many years. Survived by sisters, Audrey Jean Patton, Charlotte Marie Smith, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 9AM. Service to follow 10 AM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Nicodemus, Mary
2
Spalla, Patricia Hurd
3
Geyer, Stephen
4
Molt, Mary
5
Cruse, Olin
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top