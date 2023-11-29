Burns, Mary A.

Burns, Ms. Mary A.



age 92, passed away Friday, November 21, 2023. Mary was a Dayton public school teacher for many years. Survived by sisters, Audrey Jean Patton, Charlotte Marie Smith, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 9AM. Service to follow 10 AM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens.



