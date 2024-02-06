Burns, Todd Allan



Age 53, of Okeana, Ohio passed away on February 3, 2024. He was born on November 10, 1970 the son of Thomas Mason Burns and Barbara Jean Burns. He is survived by his spouse, Cathy Jo Burns; his mother, Barbara; sisters-in-law, Sheila Lynn Luessenhop (David Ivey) and Victoria Burns (Richard Himmelhaver); and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas and brother, Timothy Mason Burns. Todd enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and riding four wheelers and motorcycles, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross, OH. If desired, memorials may be made to ALS United Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



