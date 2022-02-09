BURNS, Vernon



Age 91, of Hamilton, formerly of Reily Township, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on March 1, 1930, the son of Delaney and Delora (Keith) Burns. Vernon was employed as an inspector at Fisher Body for thirty-one years, retiring in 1981. On August 15, 1964, in College Corner, Indiana, he married Rose Farler and she preceded him in death in 2002. Vernon was a member of Stahlheber Baptist Church. He was well known for his loving care of animals and his bountiful gardens, which he gladly shared.



Vernon is survived by his four children, Vernon (Dawn Ann) Burns, Jr., Julia (Robert) Baker, Shelia Burns, and Shari (Phillip) Allen; four siblings, Nannie Faye Farler, Daisy Smith, Lonnie Burns, and Bonnie (Albert) Goforth; four grandchildren,



Austin (Jessica) Baker, Abigail Baker, Amelia Allen, and



Delaney Allen; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Baker and Elyse Baker; faithful buddy, T-Bone; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Boyd Burns, Ida Mae Burns, Dennis Burns, Charlie Burns, Carl Burns, and Cecil Burns.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Harold Hays. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local animal shelters, grow a garden, or plant a tree in his memory. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

