BURNSIDE, David Michael



Age 66 passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was born September 2, 1956, in Richmond, IN, to the late Claude Burnside and Margaret "Betty" (nee Rymer) Burnside. Dave proudly served in the Army from 1974-1977 and went on to serve in the Ohio National Guard. He worked for Talawanda School District and then retired in December 2021. Dave was known for his great sense of humor and a smile that could light up a room. Dave was the sweetest man and adored by all who knew him. When he wasn't helping anyone who needed it and spreading the word of God he was spending time with his girls; his wife, daughters, and granddaughters. Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years Nancy Burnside; two daughters Stephanie (Tom) Burnside, Amanda Burnside; mother Betty Burnside; two grandchildren Peyton Leeann, Savannah Lynn; three siblings Gary (Pam) Burnside, Regina Hapner, Ruth (Tim) Gray and was also survived by countless nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and other family, friends, and church friends. He was preceded in death by his father Claude Burnside and son Shaun Burnside. Visitation Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Immanuel Baptist Church 1770 Eaton Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 11:00am until the time of the memorial service with full military honors at 1:00pm with Pastor Ty Choate officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Immanuel Baptist Church or American Cancer Society of Cincinnati 4540 Cooper Rd Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Online condolences may be left at



