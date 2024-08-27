Burrell, Teddy E. "Hollywood"
Teddy E. Burrell, "Hollywood", age 75, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, August 22, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, August 29, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11am- 12pm.
