Burrell, Teddy

Obituaries
Aug 27, 2024
X

Burrell, Teddy E. "Hollywood"

Teddy E. Burrell, "Hollywood", age 75, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, August 22, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, August 29, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11am- 12pm.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

