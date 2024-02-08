Burruss, Linda S.

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Burruss, Linda S.

age 69, departed this life on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation Monday, Feb 12th at 9AM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Memorial Service 9:30AM. Family will receive friends 10AM. Service to follow 10:30 AM at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bennett, Cristin
2
Bauman, Carolyn
3
Brumfield, Loran
4
DiPietro-Deaton, Yolande
5
Dilworth, Raymond
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top