BURT, Jerri

BURT (Seymour), Jerri



Age 74, of Trenton, Ohio, went peacefully to Heaven on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was lovingly surrounded at home by her soulmate and husband of 53 years, Jim, her son, Michael, and dog Buddy. She was born December 23, 1947, to Gordon and Naomi Seymour. Jerri was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. After graduation she went on to work at Shillito's and marry the love of her life, Jim Burt on December 22, 1968. Jim and Jerri moved to Trenton, Ohio, in 1970 where they had two children, James "Michael" and Tiffany Burt. Over the years Jerri babysat lots of Trenton babies she loved so much. As Michael and Tiffany got older, she went to work outside the home. She gained employment at Garden Manor Nursing Home where she was a nurses' aide, then ward clerk for 28 years. She dearly loved her co-workers and residents. She had great faith in God and was a long-time member of Springhill Church of Christ in Middletown. Jerri's biggest loves were time with Jim and family. She loved her annual trips to Florida with Jim and family vacations, often to Indian Lake, a lifelong favorite place, as well as many other trips together. When they weren't traveling, she enjoyed camping attending the grandkids sports and events, cheering on her Steelers, adding to her penguin collection, playing cards and listening to Elvis and George Jones. There to welcome her in Heaven were her parents, three brothers, Gene, Art and Donald Seymour and two sisters, Garnet Seymour and Charlotte Lurty all of Chillicothe. She leaves behind to honor her legacy and carry on making her favorite memories, her husband, Jim, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Alma (Chambers) Burt, daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and John Price all of Trenton, six special pieces of her heart the grandbabies, Abigail, Chloe and Andrew Burt, Tatum Lockard, Alex and Bash Price, her best friend Jackie Lange, and fur baby Buddy, along with a host of special in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Valerie and Candace of Bella Care Hospice of Dayton, nurse Michelle on 4 North at Atrium Medical Center, and to all who have reached out to us during this very difficult time. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 West State Street, Trenton, Ohio 45067, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Ronald Chambers officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bella Care Hospice, 7625 Paragon Road, Suite C, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

