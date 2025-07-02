Burton, Charles W.



Charles W. Burton, age 90, of Edina, MN, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2025.



Preceded in death by wife, Donna Jean (Young); parents, Floyd E. Burton Jr. and Thelma (Haggins) Burton Anderson; and siblings, Joyce Brown, Harlen Burton, and Marsha Burton.



Survived by daughters, Courtney A. Burton and Carole A. Burton; granddaughter, Johnette Gore; great-grandchild, Lakarra Carter (Tony); and great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Hall and Nuri Carter.



A Springfield, Ohio native, Charles graduated from Central State University, where he was a varsity swimmer, campus fire chief and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.



A U.S. Army Reserve veteran, Charles served with the 395th Evacuation Hospital and at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Bliss.



He spent over 30 years at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), where he led community programs and civic outreach. He was widely respected for his leadership and commitment to service.



Charles held leadership roles with the Lions Club International, Gary Jaycees, Gary Chamber of Commerce, United Fund, and more. He was also appointed to the Indiana Film Commission and served on the Gary Post-Tribune editorial board.



Charles will be remembered for his kindness, warmth, and unwavering dedication to others.



Funeral Service Thursday, July 24 at 11 am, with visitation beginning at 10 am, Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St., Edina. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.



Memorials preferred to Ron Burton Training Village at ronburtontrainingvillage.org.



