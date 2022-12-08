BURTON, Jeffrey Von



It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Jeffrey Von Burton, age 62, of Oxford, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Jeff was born on January 21, 1960, to Madge Barger and Jefferson "J.C." Burton in Hamilton, Ohio. After graduating from Talawanda High School and the carpentry program at D. Russell Lee in 1978, he received his Bachelor of Social Work from Wright State University. Jeff had tremendous artistic ability and was an avid collector of all art. He was a talented carpenter and used his incredibly creative mind to design the home his family moved to in 1983. Jeff loved classic cars and auto mechanics. Both were a lifelong obsession that he shared with his brother and nephew. He loved to travel and have new experiences. Jeff attended national conferences, countless NASCAR races with his cousin Karen, and traveled with his mother across the country. For his countless hours of volunteer work with victims of crime, Jeff received the Presidential Lifetime Service Award. After the accident that resulted in his paralysis in 1986, Jeff completed a rigorous program to retrain him for everyday life on his own as a quadriplegic through Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Jeff's family is grateful to the many medical professionals who saved his life on numerous occasions. His disability held him back from absolutely nothing and his life was truly lived to the fullest. Jeff had no children of his own, which amplified his devotion to his nieces and nephew. He loved them unconditionally, pinpointed each of their talents, and was their greatest supporter. Though he was a wonderful son, brother, and cousin, the title uncle will forever reign supreme. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his mother and father; his sisters Terri (Greg) Forte and Pamela Burton; brother Shane (Vicky) Burton; nieces Megan (Bobby) Harrell, Elizabeth (Thomas) Alberico, Ashley (William) Shepherd, Kelsey (Brad) Wenzel, and Pollyanna (Ethan Green) Burton; and his favorite (and only) nephew, Jebadiah Burton; 6 grand nieces and nephews; many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by many beloved family members. Those lost too soon were his sisters Teresa Jones and Elizabeth Burton; his niece Aubrey Jones; his cousins Doug Barger, Travis Barger, Mark Barger, and Chris Pace; and his namesake and lifelong friend, (uncle) Von Barger. Services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Oxford Pentecostal Church at 3586 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford, OH 45056. Visitation will from 10am-12pm at the church. Interment will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

