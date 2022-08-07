BURTON, Joel

BURTON,



Pastor Joel Adam



Pastor Joel Adam was born in Dayton, Ohio, September 20, 1979, and transitioned into the presence of God July 31, 2022. He loved everyone and didn't know a stranger, all are children of God. Everywhere he went, he paused and prayed for people who were struggling and spoke encouraging words to them. When he realized that some people would never set foot in a church, he took the church to them. His ministry was blessed with a giant tent and people came to faith who would never, ever step foot in a church. If there was ever a man who left a mark of love on the city of Dayton, it was Joel Burton.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shawnda Burton; daughters Trinity Burton of Dayton, Ohio, Jenna Vance of Dayton, Ohio; sons Chay Parker of Dayton, Ohio, and Bailey Burton of Fairborn, Ohio; mother Patricia Burton of Dayton, and father Randal Burton of KY; grandmothers Peggy Brown of Englewood, and Hattie Burton of Miamisburg; brothers Jake and (Jessie) Burton of Clayton, Josh and (Kristin) of Tipp City; sister Jennifer (Jeremy) Brunn of Fairborn; and numerous family and friends.



Celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Redemption Christian Tabernacle (11780 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371). Visitation from 10:00am-2:00pm, and service at 2:00pm. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park.



www.lusain.com