BURTON, Ricky L.







Ricky L. Burton, age 55, of Hamilton, Ohio, tragically lost his life in a house fire on April 1, 2021. A graveside service is being held at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, OH, on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm.







Full obituary is at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com