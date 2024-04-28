Buscher, Mickey F.



Mickey F. Buschur, age 73, of Xenia, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Roy and Thelma (Spencer) Hughes.



In addition to her parents, Mickey was preceded in death by her husband: Dean Buschur and brothers: Roy Jr. and Alvis Hughes.



Mickey is survived by her children: Yvonne (Robert) Holton of Bellbrook and Nicholas Buschur of Dayton; grandchildren: Zoe, Declan, Paige and Kaden; and a sister: Sharon Cutter; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



Mickey graduated from Stivers High School, Class of 1969. She loved the arts and especially the French Culture. She also enjoyed listening to Bob Dylan and reading.



Per Mickey's request, there will be no services. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com