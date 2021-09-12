BUSCHUR, Okie

BUSCHUR (nee Duff), Okie M.



Age 86, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born February 3, 1935, in Owingsville, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when she was nine years old. Okie was a member of the Monroe First Church of God. Preceding her in death were her parents, Adrian and Mary Ellen (McClain) Duff; her husband, Gregory Buschur; three brothers, James Duff and wife Eunice; Bob Duff and Douglas Duff and wife Thelma; and two sisters, Clara Mull and husband Bob, and Daisy Trimble and husband Dwight. She is survived by one daughter, Kim Burkinshaw and husband



Barry; two sons, Rocky Sebastian and wife Kim and Jay



Sebastian and wife Jennifer; one step-son, Mike Buschur and wife Lisa; one step-daughter, Mindy James; three grandsons Jason Patrick, Justin Boone and Brian Sebastian, wife Amanda; two granddaughters, Kristy Sebastian Marcum, husband Kyle and Natalie Sebastian; two step grandsons, Corey James and Shaun Buschur; four great grandchildren, Alex Garrison and wife Casey, Adrianne Patrick, Olivia Boone, and Jack Boone; sister-in-law, Jeanne Duff; and several special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, with Pastor Terry Ball and Rev. David Sebastian officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com