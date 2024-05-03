Bush, Ann F.



Ann F. Bush passed away at the age of 95 on Monday, April 1, 2024, peacefully in the presence of family. She was born in 1928 in Carmi, Illinois to Robert C. And Eloise Rudolph Finch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Bush (Bob), daughter Barbara Joyce Verrusio (Joy), her granddaughter, Angela Nicole Verrusio (Nikki), her great-grandson, baby Ryan Jeffrey Ornelas and her brother Robert R. Finch (Rob). She is survived by her son, Chuck Bush (Mimi), and daughter Lois Reeves (Jeff), along with grandchildren Luke Reeves, Sara Ornelas, Amy Andler, Andrew Bush, Emily Bush, and Tony Verrusio, great-grandchildren Avery and Aiden Reeves, Grace Andler, Liliana and Violet Ornelas, and Ethan and Charlie Bush; and her cousin's daughter and her husband, Cindy and Tom Tassio. She is also survived by her daughter Joy's significant other, Larry Steele, who also became a caregiver and close friend of hers.



Ann was happily married to her husband, Bob, for over 50 years. They were high school sweethearts who graduated from Oakwood High School in 1946. She was a great mother and derived her strength from her love for her family and her faith in God. As her children were growing up, she would often say that while we might not be rich in money, we were rich in love. In her later years she indulged her passion for reading books, which she did up to a week before her passing, and was notorious for her love of Vanilla Oreos, Skittles, and her daily generous serving of French Vanilla ice cream. Up until her final days her mind was sharp and she often remembered things better than those around her. Just about everyone she knew was quick to like her, and she rewarded them with smiles.



Ann's and Bob's ashes will be placed at her parents' gravesite at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio with a private family celebration of her life.



The family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in support of cancer research at the Taussig Cancer Center or Velosano, Heart and Vascular Research, or the Cleveland Clinic Brain Study.



