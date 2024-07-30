Bush, Brian

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Brian (Scott) Bush

12/01/1964-07/30/2017

Dear Scott,

We missed you this year at the balloon fest and fireworks. They were one of your favorite things. Little did we know in 2017 it would be your last.

I am so sorry we didn't realize just how tired you were because you never complained. You always wanted to be with us because you knew you made us happy.

We miss you every single day. And I, your mom, miss you and your brother Greg with every breath I take.

Lovingly remembered by Mom, Dad, Lydia and Chewy and All your family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Carder, Betty
3
Marsh, Jerry
4
Myers, Bradley
5
Alspaugh, James
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top