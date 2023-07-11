Bush, Douglas



BUSH, DOUGLAS



Age 65, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on July 8, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 12 P.M to 2P.M. with a service to follow at GILBERT FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH.



