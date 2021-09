GREG BUSH



1/6/1963 - 9/23/1985





Dear Greg,Your smiling face and positive outlook on life has been missed. You were always there for me when I needed someone or a helping hand.It has been a different world without you and you are missed more than words can say.



We love you,



Mom, Dad, Lydia, Daughters Nikki, Starlah &



all your family and friends.



Love and miss you too, Shawn