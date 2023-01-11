BUSH, Janet



03/22/1956 - 01/04/2023



Janet Marie Bush (nee Hasselbach), passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1956, to the late George Hasselbach and Rita Hasselbach (nee Shumard). She is survived by her loving sisters Judy Douglass and Joan (Gary) Hudson. She will be missed by her niece and nephews, Mark (Kim) Douglass, Gary Douglass, Chris Hudson, and Julie Johnson. She is preceded in death by her nephew Robert Hill. Janet owned Janet's Barber Styling in Trenton, Ohio, for over 30 years where she wasn't just a barber - she was also a friend to her loyal clients. A celebration of life will take place at the Trenton Moose Lodge at 707 West State Street, Trenton, Ohio 45067 on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 12-4PM. All are welcome.

