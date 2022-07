SCOTT BUSH



12/1/1964 - 7/30/2017





Dear Scott,



It's been 5 long years.



Your daughter Lydia married Chewy, last Sunday.



She was a beautiful bride and had a beautiful wedding.



The only thing missing was you. Everyday we miss your smile and all of the joy you brought to our lives.



We love you Scott!



Sadly missed by,



Mom, Dad, daughter Lydia and all your family & friends.