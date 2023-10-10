Bushey, Pamela

Bushey (Davenport), Pamela Jean



Pamela J. Bushey age 60 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Thursday October 5, 2023 at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 13, 1960 the daughter of Daniel and Sally (Smith) Davenport. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bushey.



Survivors include her Mother, Sally Davenport; sons, Donald and Joe Bushey; siblings, Faye Allen, Carol Isaacs, Sharon Quan, Darryl Davenport and Randy Davenport.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Friday October 13, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a celebration of Life Funeral services at 11:00am Friday. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





