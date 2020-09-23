BUSHMAN, Mary

BUSHMAN (nee Schopmeyer), Mary M. Born to Joseph and Magdalen Schopmeyer on June 12, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bushman. Devoted mother of Michael (Kevin Stoess) Bushman, Karen Bushman, Mark (Tracy) Bushman and Kristine Bushman. Dear grandmother of Aaron (Shelbi), Jordan, Hannah, Andrew, Madison, Abbi, Jackson and Ian. Sister of Joseph (Ann) Schopmeyer, Alberta Greckenberger, Madonna Vance and the late Ann Schopmeyer, James Schopmeyer and Robert Schopmeyer. Also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary loved family time most of all. Spending time talking, playing board games and cooking were among her favorite things. She enjoyed the Smoky Mountains and sightseeing for bears with Bob and her kids. Mary was strong in her Catholic faith. She showed her love through cooking and baking. Oatmeal cookies were some of her most requested from family and friends. She was famous for saying "you know?" Mary passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 78. Resident of Hamilton. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM with burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Hamilton. The family would like to thank all the medical staff on 5C1 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital especially Matt and also Dr. Paula, Barbara and staff at OHC Hamilton for all of their kindness. Donations may be sent to charity of your choice. #BushmanSchopmeyerStrong Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com

