In Memory of



Alva W. Bussard, Jr. 14



6/14/29 - 10/31/01



Our hearts still ache with a pain that does not heal. There are times when losing you somehow isn't real. Although 22 years have now gone by, a memory, a song, or a smell can easily make us cry. No one truly gets over having to say goodbye. Love and Miss You Always, Anna, Lori & Family, Alvina & Family



