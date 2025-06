Happy 96th Birthday Alva W. Bussard Jr



June 14, 1929



There's a line in a favorite song that says "I want to know what love is and I want you to show me." You did just that with how you lived your life. Through your faith in God, your respect for and pride in America and your love for your wife, your children, grandchildren, family & friends, you showed everyone what love is.



Always with love, Anna, Alvina & Family, Lori & Family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com