BUSSARD, Mary Martha "Bink" Age 99, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born on February 22, 1921, in West Carrollton, the daughter of the late Fred & Bessie (Hahn) Moneymaker. Mrs. Bussard was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, West Carrollton, and was a volunteer with Southview Hospital for 15 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee R. Bussard and by her sister, June Bussard. She is survived by her loving children, Lorna Long and husband, Herbert & Fred L. Bussard and wife, Cathy; 2 grandsons, Scott Bussard and wife, Lori & Brian Bussard and wife, Stephanie; 5 great-grandchildren, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Wednesday, at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Bussard's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Mary Martha "Bink" Bussard, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

