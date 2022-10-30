BUSSEY, Jean Ann



Jean Ann Bussey, 86, of South Charleston, passed away October 19, 2022. She was born March 4, 1936, in South Charleston, Ohio, the daughter of James and Edna (Leeth) White. Mrs. Bussey enjoyed visiting the casinos, shopping and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed at Walmart. Survivors include her children: Mike Bussey, Rick Bussey, Debra Sparks, Darla (Don) Robbins, Lori Speakman, Eric (Missi) Bussey and Shari (Winston) Findlay; twenty four grandchildren; forty two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and her life time devoted friend, Alice Brown. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn S. Bussey in 2011; a son, Jeff Bussey; a granddaughter, Chastity Collins; siblings, Grace, Mildred, Bessie, Vernie, Charles and Walter and her parents. Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Life in Christ Community Church, 1100 Sunset Avenue, Springfield, Ohio with Pastor Josh Zimmerman officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

