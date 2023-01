BUXTON, Robert W.



Age 99, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, December, 26, 2022. The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers who made it possible for Bob to stay at home. A private family graveside service will be held at David's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Bob's name. For full obituary please visit



www.Routsong.com