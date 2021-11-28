BYERS, James S.



Age 87, of Dayton, passed away on November 22, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton following a brief illness. He was born on February 28, 1934, to the late Margaret (Buckwalter) and James P. Byers in Pulaski, PA. James was a Deacon at Crestview Baptist Church for numerous years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force until he retired in 1976. Following his retirement, he worked for TSSI at WPAFB until 1993, then worked for Car Shuttle Agency. James was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed camping alongside his wife, Wilda. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years: Wilda M. (Thompson) Byers, daughter: Elaine (Ray) Stephens, son: James S. (Nancy) Byers Jr., 5 grandchildren: Joshua (Katelyn), Jeremiah, James (Nicole), Julie, Christine, 6 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his grandson: Jesse Ruxer, brother: Wylie



(Lucille) Byers, sisters: Lydia (Bill) Gatewood and Mary Ellen (Jim) Schepp. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Crestview Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at



