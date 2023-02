BYRD, Thomas Edward



06/05/1973 - 02/06/2023



Thomas Edward Byrd, 49, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on February 6, 2023. Thomas is preceded in death by his mother Sue, father Jack (Sug) and brother Jack. Thomas is survived by his brother James, sisters Teresa and Tami, and his daughter Kaleigh. There will be a Celebration of Life held at K&E Gatherings, 6275 Germantown Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 from 12pm-2pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023.