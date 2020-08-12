BYRNE, Thomas

BYRNE, Jr., Thomas John Thomas John Byrne, Jr., 86, died on August 6, 2020. Tom is survived by his four children, Thomas (Sabrina), Joseph, Cathi, and Jay (Amy) Byrne; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Tom had a long and successful career specializing in aviation manufacturing engineering which started at Aeronca and completed at General Electric Aviation. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Catholic Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Abilities First, 4710 Timber Trail Dr, Middletown, Ohio 45044. WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

