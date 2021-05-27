CADEN, Beatrice

CADEN (Clark), Beatrice E.



Passed away peacefully at age 98 on May 24, 2021, at 7:47am. She was the daughter of Celia and John Clark and the last of 4 siblings. Beatrice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Frederick J. Caden. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Drake and Jennette Caden; grandchildren, Brian Caden and Lisa Kenny; and 2 great-granddaughters, Evelyn Kenny and Alyssa Caden.



Services will be private at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood.



