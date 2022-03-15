CAHILL, Ada G.



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 19, 1936, in Toledo, OH. Ada is a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elks Club and VFW Post 3283 Auxiliary. Ada found joy spending time with her children. She also loved attending her grandchildren's school and sports activities. Ada enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and time with her Golden Girls, Peggy, Barb, Veronica, Jo, and Carolyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. and brother, Joe Barteck. Ada is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Joe Kreis of West Carrollton and Debbie and Tony Vasquez of Bellbrook; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Lori Cahill of MS, Sean and Kim Cahill of HH, and Denis and Christy Cahill of Kettering; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Fred Balogh; aunt, Anna Besase and companion Carroll Redinger; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or The Hospice of Dayton in Ada's memory.

