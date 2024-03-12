Cahill, Marilyn L.



Marilyn L. Cahill, age 74 of Cincinnati, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Marilyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 6, 1950 to Dewey Edwards and Rena Strong Edwards. Marilyn was as unique as she was beautiful. Her strength a pillar to many. She loved to go on road trips and see new things, especially out west. She'd spend her time gardening, refurbishing old furniture, genealogy, and enjoying rides in her Jeep. She loved animals and visiting the zoo. Spending time with her family was very important to her. Marilyn will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but especially her fur babies Homer, Oliver, and Archie. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Charles Cahill Jr.; daughters, Angel (Phillip) Drew and Cynthia Lingar; step-sons, Steven Cahill, Christopher (Catie) Cahill, and Jamie Cahill; grandchildren, Joseph Drew (Cori Hedberg), Jared (Rawa) Vreeland, Cory Marshall, Carissa Barger (Sterling Sheppard), Collin Lingar, Miles Cahill, Olivia Cahill, and Alex Cahill; great-grandchildren, Landen, Laawick, Eliza, Forrest, Scarlett, and Jameson; and brother, RJ Edwards. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved pup Harley. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society or American Cancer Society.



